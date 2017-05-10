Russian foreign minister, asked about Comey’s firing: ‘You are kidding’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 0:36 Russian foreign minister replies to question about Comey firing with 'you are kidding' 2:41 Reporter arrested for trying to question Health Secretary Price reveals what he asked 3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off 1:42 Sen. Schumer calls for independent prosecutor on Russia investigation after Trump fires FBI Director Comey 1:30 Chad Connelly endorses Ralph Norman in SC 5th District runoff 1:06 Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia 4:59 Chad Holbrook recaps win over PC 0:59 What makes DiPrato's pimento cheese so special? 2:35 Gov. Henry McMaster: state already has enough money to fix roads Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the State Department on Wednesday, a day after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. Lavrov appeared to make light of Comey's firing to reporters, saying "was he fired? You're kidding" when the pair were asked if it had cast a shadow over their talks. U.S. Department of State via AP