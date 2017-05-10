National

May 10, 2017 11:57 AM

Comey asked for more money for Russia probe just days before he was fired, officials say

By MATTHEW ROSENBERG and MATT APUZZO

The New York Times

WASHINGTON

Days before he was fired, James B. Comey, the former FBI director, asked the Justice Department for a significant increase in money and personnel for the bureau’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the presidential election, according to three officials with knowledge of his request.

Comey asked for the resources during a meeting last week with Rod J. Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general who wrote the Justice Department’s memo that was used to justify the firing of the FBI director this week.

Comey then briefed members of Congress on the meeting in recent days.

(This story will be updated.)

