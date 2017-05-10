Republicans: No outside investigation into Russian meddling needed

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 0:36 Russian foreign minister replies to question about Comey firing with 'you are kidding' 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones 1:30 Chad Connelly endorses Ralph Norman in SC 5th District runoff 1:42 Sen. Schumer calls for independent prosecutor on Russia investigation after Trump fires FBI Director Comey 1:06 Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia 4:59 Chad Holbrook recaps win over PC 1:16 Bottoms Up: J. Peters Grill & Bar 5:28 SC House Speaker Jay Lucas urges House to override Gov. McMaster's roads bill veto 0:59 What makes DiPrato's pimento cheese so special? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday defended President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer questioned the president's decision and called for a special prosecutor to lead the Russia investigation. United States Senate