The bison busted free on the way to the slaughterhouse. But it just wasn’t his day

Highland, IL, Police said they were forced to shoot a buffalo Tuesday that was running in traffic. Police dash cam video catches the buffalo running down Sportsman Road and crossing Frank Watson Parkway in Highland, IL, near St. Louis, MO. Had the bison not escaped, he would not have survived the day — he was being transported to the slaughterhouse. Provided