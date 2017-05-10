Fyre Fest attendee sues Ja Rule, festival and airline over luxury music event fiasco

Satirical Raleigh blogger Seth Crossno, or William Needham Finley IV, as he’s known online, is suing Ja Rule, Fyre Fest and a North Carolina-based airline over the failed festival debacle.
The lawsuit filed in Wake County alleges that Fyre Festival organizers “out of either arrogance or naivete” scheduled the event that made international headlines without proper preparation and continued to advertise it and sell tickets, even after they knew that they couldn’t fulfill what they advertised and what attendees paid thousands for.
What was supposed to be a luxurious music festival on a private island in the Bahamas was “described as a ‘refugee camp’” according to the lawsuit, including a barren lot filled with disaster relief tents, inadequate hygiene facilities, substandard food and insufficient drinking water. None of that was communicated until after thousands of attendees had already arrived on the island, the lawsuit alleges.
“We didn’t get what we purchased and that isn’t right,” Crossno said. “You don’t get to put people in danger and issue an apology that focuses on how much better next year is going to be.”
Crossno appears to be one of many Fyre Fest ticket-buyers suing event organizers and promoters. He’s not, however, part of the class-action complaint that seeks $100 million in damages. Crossno’s attorney is Stacy Miller of Raleigh, who’s running for an at-large seat on the City Council.
“We’d like our money back and to be compensated for what we had to go through,” Crossno said. “We aren’t suing for $100 million, we’re being reasonable.”
‘We wanted our money back’
Crossno, 32, of Raleigh, runs ITB Insider, which covers local news and real estate development, while also satirizing current events in Raleigh. He said he knew he’d want to take legal recourse immediately upon laying eyes on the Fyre Fest campground.
“It was instant. Once you saw the site and it was evident that this was nothing like what it was advertised, we wanted our money back,” he said. Crossno and friend Mark Thompson spent more than $13,000 on the festival, according to the lawsuit. They’re suing for at least $25,000 in damages.
Crossno and Thompson are suing for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, negligence, unfair and deceptive trade practices and conspiracy to commit fraud against defendants.
“We got on a small shuttle bus from the airport and after about a 15-minute drive we arrived at the site and saw tons of tents, pallets of boxes, shipping containers, mattresses on the ground, etc.,” he continued. “It clearly was not ready to host thousands of people for a weekend event.”
Swift Air
Included in the list of people and organizations named as defendants in the lawsuit is Swift Air, a Greensboro-based limited liability company that served as the sole provider of private airline transportation for Fyre Festival attendees from Miami to the Bahamas, according to the lawsuit.
Crossno learned about the local airline’s involvement from a friend.
“A friend of mine was planning on going on the second weekend, he started looking in to every detail when he saw my coverage and he somehow found the planes that they were using based on the flight number or plane number or whatever it’s called and then found the airline,” Crossno said.
“It was quite a coincidence that the airline operates out of NC.”
Attendees were promised that they would be “flown round trip on a custom, VIP configured Boeing 737 aircraft between Miami International Airport and Exuma International Airport on Great Exuma,” according to the lawsuit.
‘The lowest point’
Tickets for the festival, which included accommodations, food and more went for $1,200 to $100,000 per person, according to the lawsuit, and thousands were sold.
But during the months leading up to the festival, organizers failed to pay workers and caterers, and knew that “attendees would be in danger” due to lack of sufficient accommodations, food, water and other necessities, but continued to advertise and sell tickets “knowing that Fyre Festival was unsafe to attend.”
He said the lowest point of the trip came after he had boarded a plane to Miami but was told – for a second time – he’d have to get off because the flight crew’s work hours had surprised the regulated limit. By that point, the plane had been sitting on the runway for five hours.
“It was legitimately unsettling. You’re in a foreign country, you’re sleep deprived, you have no direction from anyone or idea what’s going on,” Crossno said. “They locked the only exit door to the airport with a chain and padlock. Apparently that is standard protocol but it wasn’t explained to us at the time.”
Live from Fyre Festival. https://t.co/gi9dXgQAzE— William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017
Paul A. Specht
