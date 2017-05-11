A couple eloped in a tuxedo and gown — all the way to Mount Everest

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 1:54 McCabe vows to notify Senate committee if White House tries to interfere in Russia probe 0:55 Trump on Comey: He was not doing his job 2:41 Reporter arrested for trying to question Health Secretary Price reveals what he asked 0:46 PJ Dozier explains how he made decision to stay in NBA Draft 1:06 Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia 5:35 Ground water not regulated, Megafarms siphon billions of gallons from wells near Edisto river 1:12 A look at the Pop-up drive in theater coming to Columbia: FunFlicks Outdoor Movies Commercial 2:26 Independant Fashion Retailer Ashley Barber talks LuLaRoe Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

James Sissom and Ashley Schmieder were married on March 16, 2017 at Mount Everest Base Camp. The couple from Sacramento is said to be the first to be wed in a gown and tuxedo there. Adventure photographer Charleton Churchill documented their journey. Photos by Charleton Churchill Video produced by Jon Schultz. Music courtesy of Kevin MacLeod.