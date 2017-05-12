National

May 12, 2017 8:09 PM

2 arrested after noose found at Maryland middle school

The Associated Press
CROFTON, Md.

Authorities say they have arrested two men in connection with a noose found hanging outside a Maryland middle school.

Anne Arundel County police said in a statement that 19-year-olds Conner Prout of Crofton and John Havermann of Pasadena were arrested Friday afternoon. Both are charged with trespassing, disturbing school operations and disorderly conduct.

Authorities say an administrator at Crofton Middle School said a teacher saw a noose hanging from an exterior light fixture Thursday morning. The noose was immediately removed by a custodian.

Investigators say they recovered school surveillance footage of two people gaining access to the roof of the building and placing the noose.

It could not be immediately determined if Prout and Havermann have lawyers.

