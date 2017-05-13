National

May 13, 2017 8:13 PM

Crash at Massachusetts indoor auto auction claims 5th life

The Associated Press
BILLERICA, Mass.

A fifth person has died following the sudden acceleration and crash of an SUV at a Massachusetts indoor auto auction.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and police say 55-year-old Ruben Espaillat died Saturday from injuries suffered during the May 3 crash at LynnWay Auto Auction in Billerica (bihl-RIH'-kuh). He was the second crash victim to die this week.

Espaillat, who was from Methuen, was among nine people injured when a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee apparently lurched out of control and crashed through a wall.

Rhode Island residents Brenda Lopez and Pantaleon Santos were pronounced dead at the scene. Lowell resident Leezandra Aponte was taken to a hospital after the crash and died there. Elliott Rowlands Jr., of Buzzards Bay, died on Wednesday.

The driver worked for LynnWay and wasn't hospitalized.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17

I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 7:13

I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17
Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse 1:32

Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass 0:15

Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

View More Video

Nation & World Videos