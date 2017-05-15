National

Deputies: House set ablaze, family members barricaded inside

WEDGEFIELD, S.C.

A South Carolina woman has been arrested after authorities say she set her house on fire and barricaded her family inside.

The State reports (http://bit.ly/2r7GBTm ) 67-year-old Willie Mae McQuilla was arrested Saturday and charged with one count of arson and three counts of attempted murder.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that McQuilla admitted to setting the house on fire when deputies stopped to question her as firefighters headed to her house. Authorities say multiple people identified McQuilla as the suspect.

The news release says the family members were able to escape without injury. The Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.

It's unclear if McQuilla has an attorney.

