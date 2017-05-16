FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2014, file photo. the perimeter fence sits in front of the White House fence on the North Lawn along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington.
National

May 16, 2017 4:49 PM

Another attempt to jump the White House fence ... is just a set up for these jokes

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

The Secret Service detained a suspect who tried to jump a fence at the White House on Tuesday afternoon.

But even before the situation had been handled, Twitter users jumped at the chance to crack jokes at the expense of the beleaguered Trump White House and its staff.

