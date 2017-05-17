Sen. Thom Tillis collapses, gets CPR and is taken away in an ambulance at D.C. race

Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina collapsed Wednesday morning during a road race in Washington, D.C., and was taken away in an ambulance after first responders performed CPR, according to The Associated Press.
The news was reported by The AP on Twitter about 6:30 a.m. Members of his staff were at the race with him, according to a staff member who picked up the phone in his office Wednesday about 8:30 a.m. The staff member offered no other details.
Tillis, 56, was seen on the ground being administered CPR by bystanders at about the two-mile mark in the three-mile race in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city, The AP reported. Tillis at first appeared unconscious but was revived and was breathing when taken away by ambulance, bystanders said.
Washington D.C. television reporter, Debra Alfarone, shared a photo on Twitter of ambulance crews getting ready to transport Tillis to the hospital.
Alfarone said that he stopped breathing before three runners helped to save him.
Tillis had been participating in the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race race in support of Fidelco Guide Dogs, according to his Twitter feed.
Team Tillis is ready for the @ACLINews #CapChallenge in support of @fidelco. pic.twitter.com/K3nat4crji— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) May 17, 2017
Several politicians have released statements of support to the Republican, including Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper who said that his thoughts and prayers are with Tillis and his family.
The governor told a News & Observer reporter Tuesday that he had met with Tillis and Sen. Richard Burr in the Senate Office Buliding earlier in the evening to talk about disaster relief.
State Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin issued a statement of support Wednesday in support of his fellow sentator.
“In spite of our political differences, I and the staff at the North Carolina Democratic Party wish Senator Thom Tillis a full and speedy recovery,” Goodwin said.
Burr also offered similar sentiments.
This is a breaking news update, and will be updated soon.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments