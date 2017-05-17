The Avengers director made a powerful video pleading to keep Planned Parenthood open

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 2:37 Tennessee family battles HOA after daughter is nearly strangled 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine 3:12 Community members plead their case regarding the Dreher High School zoning dispute to Columbia City Council. 1:26 Why Rep. Rick Quinn was indicted 8:25 Frank Martin talks Martin's Math Club 1:37 West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe 3:15 Gov. Henry McMaster on the corruption probe 2:14 Rick Quinn, son of Quinn firm owner is indicted Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Filmed by Joss Whedon in support of Planned Parenthood, "Unlocked" highlights the different ways Planned Parenthood health centers play a role in the lives of millions of women nationwide. The video follows three different women through critical moments in their lives -- showing what the world would look like if attempts to shut down Planned Parenthood succeed. Joss Whedon

