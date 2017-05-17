She went to the bathroom before bed. She lifted the toilet lid - and called 911

7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause

0:17 Sen. Thom Tillis says he's fine after collapsing at DC race

1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine

1:26 Why Rep. Rick Quinn was indicted

3:12 Community members plead their case regarding the Dreher High School zoning dispute to Columbia City Council.

8:25 Frank Martin talks Martin's Math Club

2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe

5:24 2017 Governor's Cup course tour

1:03 Savvy business wants to sauce the world