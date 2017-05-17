Disney World dad accused of drunkenly yelling slurs and saying Trump will kill police

A Florida man has been charged with child neglect and disturbing the peace after a bizarre incident at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
Brian Keith Olmstead, 35, was at Disney's Art of Animation Resort on Sunday when witnesses say they saw him behaving aggressively while pushing his young son in a stroller. According to WKMG, Olmstead was reportedly plowing through crowds and using racial slurs while using the stroller to clear a path.
Olmstead and his family were at Disney World for a cheerleading competition, his wife told police, per WWSB. At around 3:30 p.m., he took their toddler son back to the resort to rest, where a Disney manager told police that he drank heavily at the poolside bar.
Over the course of four hours, Disney employees said they received 11 complaints about Olmstead’s behavior, with several people saying he threatened them with physical violence. At one point, employees escorted Olmstead to his room, but he returned soon after to the bar and refused to leave, according to police records.
Meanwhile, his young child was sitting in the sun with a dirty diaper. When emergency officials arrived, they said the child was suffering from severe sunburn on his legs and feet that was likely to turn into a second-degree burn, which could leave scarring, per WWSB.
Olmstead was arrested by Orange County Police and transported to jail. Along the way, the deputy driving him said he repeatedly threatened police and said President Donald Trump would kill the officer, per WKMG.
Court records indicate that Olmstead, who was visiting Disney from Ohio, has been charged with child neglect and disturbing the peace at a public lodging. He has previously been charged with a DUI, resisting arrested and disorderly conduct. If convicted in Florida, he could face up to six years in jail and a $6,000 fine. According to WWSB, he posted bond Monday night.
Comments