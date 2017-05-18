1 dead, several hurt as car rams pedestrians in New York’s Times Square

A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others.
The official told The Associated Press that the driver was taken into custody after the Thursday lunchtime crash and is being tested for alcohol.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.
Police do not suspect a link to terrorism.
Television images taken at the scene showed people being taken away on stretchers.
The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.
DEVELOPING: Multiple pedestrians struck by car in Times Square, @CBSNewYork reports https://t.co/M7UbwwdYp7 pic.twitter.com/Pq2986xbLQ— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2017
Vehicle just drove on sidewalk Times Square on 7th between 42nd/43rd, People down. Police on scene. Buildings in lock down, including ours— David Shuster (@DavidShuster) May 18, 2017
Our Times Square building management just reported to us that a speeding vehicle jumped onto the sidewalk and hit pedestrians.— Emily Flitter (@FlitterOnFraud) May 18, 2017
#BREAKING: Car overturned in #TimesSquare NY - unconfirmed injuries pic.twitter.com/3sa2XsZSDn— KTVU (@KTVU) May 18, 2017
.@POTUS has been made aware of the situation in Times Square and will continue to receive updates— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) May 18, 2017
This breaking story will be updated.
