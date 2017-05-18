The Latest: Times Square crash suspect posted 'crazy stuff'

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 3:13 Baylor grad and former Mavs Dancer Kathryn Dunn on the school's sexual assault scandal 1:01 Several hurt as car hits pedestrians in Times Square 0:31 Video of Times Square crash suspect being arrested by New York police 1:58 Decades old billboard beside the Gervais street slated for demolition 4:43 SC megafarms sucking billions of gallons of water annually affecting the Edisto River 1:33 Can you operate a boat if you are 16 in South Carolina? Is it ok to go 100mph on Lake Murray? 3:10 The tenant of the 'nightmare house' from Zillow ad Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A car driving through Times Square in New York drove through a crowd of pedestrians, injuring several people. Video shows the car with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lampost and steel barriers. Videos from AP, Juan Soto, and Mark Palladino

A car driving through Times Square in New York drove through a crowd of pedestrians, injuring several people. Video shows the car with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lampost and steel barriers. Videos from AP, Juan Soto, and Mark Palladino