They stole the car with a 6-year-old inside. The car was found – but too late

A young boy who was inside a car when it was stolen in Mississippi is dead of a gunshot wound, authorities said Thursday.
A body found inside the stolen car Thursday is believed to be that of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier, Jackson police Commander Tyree Jones told WLBT-TV .
Authorities across Mississippi spent much of Thursday morning searching for the boy after the car was stolen from a grocery store parking lot in Jackson.
Kingston was inside a silver 2000 Toyota Camry when the car was stolen outside a Kroger on Interstate 55 in Jackson about 2 a.m. Thursday. The child’s mother had left the car running with Kingston inside, Hinds County sheriff’s officials said.
Two men in a Honda pulled up, and the passenger jumped in the Camry with the child inside, The Clarion-Ledger reported. Both vehicles sped away.
Police had issued a child-abduction alert and sought help from the public to find the car and the child.
Before the child was found in Madison County, Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance held an emotional Thursday morning news conference, asking whoever had Kingston to bring him home.
“Just drop him off at the store,” Vance pleaded, emphasizing the desperation of the situation.
According to the Clarion-Ledger, a person of interest, Dwan Wakefield, is in the custody of the Madison County Sheriff's Dept. Authorities are also searching for DeAllen Washington in connection to the case.
After the child’s body was found, his great aunt, Velma Eddington, told the Clairon-Ledger that the child's death was the result of "evil."
"Everyone that was praying for us, that we would find Kingston alive, we want to thank everybody for that, but this is, really, this is, it’s hard to know that people out there are evil, that would kill a child," she said. "That’s evil. That baby hadn’t done anything to him. That baby hadn’t done nothing. They could have left that child on that backseat, asleep. They didn’t have to kill him. Those people are evil. Evil."
