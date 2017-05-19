Syrian refugees will cook for you and tell their stories at a monthly supper club

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation 2:45 Family seeks closure in unsolved homicide of Columbia man 0:45 Will Muschamp appreciates Justin King's impact on Gamecocks social media 1:26 Why Rep. Rick Quinn was indicted 3:06 Northwestern trio discuss friendship, commitment to USC baseball 1:18 Dawn Staley credits the South Carolina fans with National Championship victory 1:54 Gamecocks star A'ja Wilson reflects on national championship win Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Syrian refugee families who have been relocated to South Florida are teaming up with a fundraising group that uses home-cooked meals to help them financially and socially as they adapt. The refugee women take turns cooking homemade Syrian delights and then enjoying the food and conversation along with the Syrian Supper Club of South Florida participants.

