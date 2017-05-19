She ran over a man, dumped his body and never called 911. A neighbor did, days later

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation 2:45 Family seeks closure in unsolved homicide of Columbia man 0:45 Will Muschamp appreciates Justin King's impact on Gamecocks social media 1:26 Why Rep. Rick Quinn was indicted 3:06 Northwestern trio discuss friendship, commitment to USC baseball 1:18 Dawn Staley credits the South Carolina fans with National Championship victory 1:54 Gamecocks star A'ja Wilson reflects on national championship win Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet talks about a body found on a rural road southeast of Andover early Saturday morning. According to Herzet, it appears the victim may have been run over on Highway 54, and then the body was dumped in the middle of the road six miles away. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet talks about a body found on a rural road southeast of Andover early Saturday morning. According to Herzet, it appears the victim may have been run over on Highway 54, and then the body was dumped in the middle of the road six miles away. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com