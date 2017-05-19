Grand jury doesn't indict officer for fatally shooting teen

FILE – This June 22, 2015, file photo provided by the Columbus, Ohio, Division of Police shows the division's official portrait of Columbus, Ohio, police officer Bryan Mason. A Franklin County grand jury voted Friday, May 19, 2017 not to indict officer Bryon Mason in the September 2016 shooting of Tyre King. Police say Mason shot the teen after he pulled a BB gun from his waistband during a foot pursuit. Columbus Division of Police via AP, File)