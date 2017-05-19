Nathans and Beef Master hot dogs recalled

Before taking a bite of that hotdog, check the package.

The maker of the popular Nathans and Beef Master hot dog brands, John Morrell and Co., recalled more than 105 tons of beef hotdogs Friday night because pieces of metal were reported in some product packages.

The 210,606 pounds of beef hotdogs were produced on January 26, 2017 and shipped to stores nationwide, federal regulators announced.

Three consumer complaints about “metal objects in the beef frank product packages” brought the problem to the Cincinnati, Ohio, based company’s attention, the recall notice stated.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury caused by consumption of the recalled franks, the US Department of Agriculture’s food safety and inspection division said.

The following products are covered by the recall:

14 oz. sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS,” with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017.

16 oz. sealed film packages containing “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of June 15, 2017.

The recalled product have the establishment number “EST.296” on the side of the package.

These items should be thrown away or returned to place of purchase, the notice stated.