Woman puts semen in a thermos, then gets worried and calls the police

A Florida woman trying to get pregnant via artificial insemination called police because she feared the thermos she was using to store sperm and dry ice might explode.
Felicia Nevins sought the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office help after she forgot to remove a rubber O-ring from the container.
Nevins told the Tampa Bay Times that said she called the Sheriff's Office non-emergency line for help at 6 p.m. Wednesday. A deputy and firefighters arrived, she said, took the thermos away and safely opened it. They were kind, she said, and left without telling her nosy neighbors what happened.
The next thing Nevins knew, the incident was all over social media. That’s because the sheriff’s office posted details on Facebook.
Nevins told the Tampa Bay Times she was upset because the post was not removed Friday. Nevins was not identified by name but she said she was mortified that enough information was posted for her to be identified.
The sheriff’s office defended its action, saying it was important to provide the type of safety information contained in the post.
