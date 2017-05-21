Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, N.Y., appears during his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York, Friday, May 19, 2017. Rojas is accused of mowing down a crowd of Times Square pedestrians with his car on Thursday.
Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, N.Y., appears during his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York, Friday, May 19, 2017. Rojas is accused of mowing down a crowd of Times Square pedestrians with his car on Thursday. New York Post via AP, Pool R. Umar Abbasi
Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, N.Y., appears during his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York, Friday, May 19, 2017. Rojas is accused of mowing down a crowd of Times Square pedestrians with his car on Thursday. New York Post via AP, Pool R. Umar Abbasi

National

May 21, 2017 8:31 PM

Times Square driver says he tried to get mental help

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A man accused of mowing down pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenage Michigan tourist and injuring 22 others, says he had been trying to get psychiatric help.

In a jailhouse interview on Saturday, Richard Rojas told the New York Post (http://nyp.st/2rDrfDD ) that he recently spoke to a mental health counselor at a local veteran's center but they never got back to him.

The 26-year-old Rojas says the last thing he remembers Thursday is driving his car. He says he then woke up in the police precinct "terrified." Rojas also apologized to the victims' families and to his mom.

At a court appearance on Friday, prosecutors say Rojas admitted to smoking marijuana laced with PCP sometime before the crash. Officials are awaiting toxicology reports.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17

I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 7:13

I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17
Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse 1:32

Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass 0:15

Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

View More Video

Nation & World Videos