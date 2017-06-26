Man dies after falling 70 feet from a waterfall in western North Carolina

A man died after falling about 70 feet from a waterfall in Pisgah National Forest Saturday, McDowell County emergency officials said.
The man, whose name hasn’t been released yet, was already suffering life-threatening injuries when emergency responders found him around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the Greenville, S.C.-based station WYFF has reported.
He fell from Upper Catawba Falls in an area hazardous for rescuers, WYFF reported.
Law enforcement officials with the U.S. Forest Service are investigating. Emergency officials aren’t sure if the man was alone or with a group when he fell.
Dozens of people have died after falling from North Carolina’s waterfalls in recent decades.
