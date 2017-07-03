A new island has formed off Cape Point on Hatteras Island. But if you swim or wade to it, you may get stranded.
A new island has formed off Cape Point on Hatteras Island. But if you swim or wade to it, you may get stranded. CHUCK LIDDY cliddy@newsobserver.com
A new island has formed off Cape Point on Hatteras Island. But if you swim or wade to it, you may get stranded. CHUCK LIDDY cliddy@newsobserver.com

National

July 03, 2017 7:32 AM

You may end up stranded if you swim to that new island off NC’s Outer Banks

The Associated Press

BUXTON, N.C.

(AP) – So many people have been rescued from a new island off North Carolina’s Outer Banks that officials have issued warnings about accessing it.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports Cape Hatteras National Seashore and emergency officials are urging visitors to use kayaks or paddle boards to reach the island off Cape Point instead of swimming or wading to the island, which formed in recent months.

An abundance of shells is attracting people to the island despite the strong currents and the presence of sharks and stingrays.

The assistant chief of the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad says rescuers recently picked up five people while bystanders with kayaks have saved others. Bob Helle warns that while it might be easy to cross at low tide, it’s more difficult to return at high tide.

–––

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'
One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital 1:12

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital
Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance 0:57

Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance

View More Video

Nation & World Videos