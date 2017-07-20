Police say he was going 112 miles per hour. He told them it was ‘for Snapchat.’

A Georgia man’s desire for that perfect social media picture ended with him arrested and jailed.
According to WXIA, police in Alpharetta, Georgia, were surprised when a car whizzed by on the highway Tuesday night, going more than 110 miles per hour.
When police pulled the car over, the driver, identified by the station as Malon Neal, had a rather honest but strange answer when asked why he was going so fast.
According to dashcam footage released by WXIA, Neal told police he was driving fast “for Snapchat.”
The footage shows the officer who stopped Neal saying, “I would love to see where you are headed in such a hurry.”
“Um, I was trying to do it for Snapchat, not going to lie to you,” the driver appears to say.
“Trying to what?” the officer responds.
“Do it for Snapchat,” Neal says.
Snapchat, the popular photo-sharing social media app, has a function where the app can record the speed of the person taking the photo and overlay the image with the speed, as seen below.
How accurate is the speed filter from the Snapchat app? pic.twitter.com/NXuKfoTtrQ— Wheels Up (@wheels_up) July 9, 2017
Neal was arrested for reckless driving, speeding and using a cell phone while driving, according to WXIA.
Alpharetta police were quick to bring up the arrest on social media, tweeting and posting about it on Facebook.
Seriously?— AlpharettaDPS (@AlpharettaDPS) July 19, 2017
"to look good on snapchat" is never a reason to endanger the public...especially at 112 MPH pic.twitter.com/n9LPTk6Rfe
CBS News reported back in 2016 that several crashes, including at least one fatal accident, have been tied to Snapchat users speeding up to 115 miles per hour. One of those incidents took place in Griffin, Georgia, as a teenage driver plowed into another vehicle while on the app at 113 miles per hour, then sent another Snapchat from an ambulance stretcher with the caption, “Lucky to be alive,” according to the Associated Press.
“We actively discourage our community from using the speed filter while driving,” Snapchat said in a statement to CBS News. The app displays a “do not Snap and drive” warning message the first time the speed filter is used and every time the user exceeds 15 miles per hour.
And a court has sided with Snapchat in protecting the app from any legal responsibility for the actions of drivers using the filter, according to the AP.
Online jail records indicate that Neal is not in custody in Fulton County, where Alpharetta is located.
