Federal grand jury indicts US soldier on terrorism charges

FILE - In this July 8, 2017 file image taken from FBI video and provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Hawaii on July 13, 2017, Army Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang holds an Islamic State group flag after allegedly pledging allegiance to the terror group at a house in Honolulu. A federal grand jury in Hawaii has indicted Kang for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group. Kang was indicted Friday, July 21 after he was arrested by an FBI SWAT team on July 8. Kang was ordered held without bail. Because of the indictment, Kang will no longer have a preliminary hearing that was scheduled for Monday, July 24.

U.S Attorney's Office, District of Hawaii via AP, File

