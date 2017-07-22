Actor John Heard was best-known for his role as Peter McCallister on the “Home Alone” movie series.
Actor John Heard was best-known for his role as Peter McCallister on the “Home Alone” movie series. Matt Sayles AP
Actor John Heard was best-known for his role as Peter McCallister on the “Home Alone” movie series. Matt Sayles AP

National

July 22, 2017 12:33 PM

‘Goodbye Mr. McCallister’: Twitter says farewell to ‘Home Alone’ actor John Heard

By Thomas Oide

toide@sacbee.com

John Heard, who played the role of Peter McCallister in the beloved “Home Alone” movie series, died in Palo Alto, Calif., on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

The 72-year-old actor was found dead in an undisclosed hotel by the maid service, reportedly staying there to recover from “minor back surgery” on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

The coroner is investigating the cause of death, which is unclear, according to the Mercury News.

Heard also had roles in TV shows “The Sopranos” and “CSI: Miami.”

Many Twitter users were dismayed by the news:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video