Miami’s mayor on Hurricane Irma: ‘If this isn’t climate change, I don’t know what is’

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency in SC on Wednesday and Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for every county in the state. CREDIT: Caitlin Healy/McClatchy Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency in SC on Wednesday and Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for every county in the state. CREDIT: Caitlin Healy/McClatchy

