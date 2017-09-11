Car dealerships snatched spots in parking garages during Irma. People were not having it

A dealership in Florida was at the receiving end of public’s wrath for allegedly parking its fleet of new vehicles at a garage of one of the state’s universities as Hurricane Irma approached the state.
Students were forced to park their vehicles elsewhere when at least one car dealership, seeking protection for their fleet, parked dozens of vehicles at Florida State University’s garages.
Florida State opened its garages to the public in hopes of giving students and area residents a chance to protect their vehicles, according to FSUNews.com. But the majority of the spots were taken over by the vehicles of Napleton Infiniti, according to the site.
Hey @floridastate, I pay tuition here. If my car sustains damage, do I get a new infiniti? @FSUAlert@FSUParking— Tevin Wooten (@TevinWooten) September 10, 2017
Criticism came from near and far against the dealership and the university. The dealer’s reviews section on Yelp! was flooded with negative comments.
Florida State University staff stated Sunday through social media that staff had “addressed the matter” and that “the vehicles have been removed.” After several students responded disputing the university’s account, staff said “FSU is aware of the situation.”
The university’s garages weren’t the only ones that were taken over by a dealership. The Sun-Sentinel reported an unidentified car dealership filled up about 40 spots of a limited parking garage in South Florida that was also opened up by the city of Hollywood to the public to protect their vehicles.
Frustrated residents double- and triple-parked in the garage and have blocked in all of the dealership’s cars, the Sentinel reported. The city also gave each car a $30 ticket.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
