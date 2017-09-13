‘Can you spell deportation?’ McDonald’s customer says she felt assaulted by employee

A Charlotte woman says she felt assaulted when a McDonald’s employee berated her after she asked if her order was complete.
Wendy Rios posted on Saturday the now-viral video that had 431,000 views as of Wednesday. The video kicks off after the original dispute took place.
Rios told WBTV that it seemed like the woman – who later identifies herself to Rios as the manager – was already angry; she had overheard the manager yelling in the background to employees, Rios said. But when she asked a different employee for more ketchup that’s when she says the manager went off.
By the time the video kicks in, Rios is heard on the video asking the manager to “do it again.” As Rios repeatedly asks the manager to “do the same thing,” the woman responded with, “Can you say ‘Donald Trump’?”
Both women continue to argue, as the manager keeps asking Rios to leave. When Rios refuses to leave, the manager asks, “can you say deportation?”
“Can you say that,” the manager continued. “Can you spell deportation?”
Rios told WCNC that she kept asking the woman to “do it again, because I wanted to have proof what she’d do to me.”
After the manager walked away from the window a second woman, identifying herself as “one of the managers,” asked Rios to drive away so that she could help other customers who were waiting in line. Rios told WBTV that she left because the people in line behind her were started to get angry.
WCNC reported that the owner/operator of that McDonald’s, George Forrest, issued a statement saying the employee was no longer employed and that the company had “expressed our sincerest apologies to the customer for this situation.”
The news station also reported that Forrest said that “the actions of this employee are inexcusable and in no way reflect the strong values McDonald’s and my organization place on diversity, inclusion and providing a welcoming experience for our customers.”
Rios told WCNC that the apology was not enough.
