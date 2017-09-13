Residents are evacuated from the powerless Hollywood Hills Nursing Home, 1200 N 35th Ave., on Wednesday morning.
Residents are evacuated from the powerless Hollywood Hills Nursing Home, 1200 N 35th Ave., on Wednesday morning. CAITLIN OSTROFF costroff@miamiherald.com
Residents are evacuated from the powerless Hollywood Hills Nursing Home, 1200 N 35th Ave., on Wednesday morning. CAITLIN OSTROFF costroff@miamiherald.com

National

5 dead, others evacuated at nursing home that lost power after Hurricane Irma

By Caitlin Ostroff and David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

September 13, 2017 11:03 AM

HOLLYWOOD, FLA.

Five Hollywood nursing home residents died Wednesday morning in a building left without air conditioning after Irma blasted South Florida, according to Hollywood police chief Tom Sanchez.

Police have begun a criminal investigation of the deaths at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, 1200 N 35th Ave. Sanchez said precautionary checks would be done on Hollywood’s 42 other nursing homes.

With the assistance of Memorial Healthcare System, Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue evacuated 115 people from the center and Larkin Community Hospital. Another 18 are being evacuated from Larkin’s behavioral health services facility Wednesday. Concerned family members can call 954-265-3000 to check on their relatives.

One resident already was dead when police got a call at 4 a.m.. The National Weather Service’s tracking in Hollywood put the temperature at 80 to 82 degrees overnight with a heat index of 85 to 90 after a Tuesday afternoon high temperature of 90 and a peak heat index of 99. Hollywood Public Affairs Director Raelin Story said there is no official cause of death yet, but a number were having respiratory issues.

Like many places in South Florida, the nursing home has been without power since being blasted by tropical storm winds with hurricane gusts on the edge of Hurricane Irma. Kitchen worker Jean Lindor said the center had power via a generator to cook but no air conditioning.

This breaking bulletin will be updated as more is available.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon
Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday
Irma moves closer to Florida Saturday morning 0:05

Irma moves closer to Florida Saturday morning

View More Video