Student says teacher called her ‘busty,’ ‘plus-sized’ and kicked her out of class

A Missouri high school student says her teacher told her she was too “busty” and that “plus-sized women need to dress accordingly” before kicking her out of class on an alleged dress code violation.
The incident happened to Kelsey Anderson on Friday, according to the Associated Press. Anderson said in a statement through her attorney that her teacher also told said that “smaller busted women could get away with more than larger busted women.”
Anderson said through her attorney that she was wearing a long-sleeved maroon top and blue jeans when her teacher singled her out in class, according to the The News-Leader. In a Facebook post, Anderson’s mother, Melisa Barber, said her daughter was “embarrassed and mortified.”
The Joplin School District said in a statement that it does not consider staff comments “about students’ bodies appropriate” and is investigating whether there was a violation of a policy requiring staff to “maintain courteous and professional relationships with students,” according to the Associated Press.
Barber said in an update that despite her daughter’s request, the school’s principal declined to have Anderson removed from the teacher’s class.
Anderson’s attorney, however, told KOAM that since the Friday incident other students have emerged with allegations of similar incidents.
“But we're open to speak to the school and hopefully come up with something that will show they’re going to make these changes, so other girls don’t go through what she’s gone through,” said the attorney. “If that doesn't work, obviously a lawsuit is an option.”
Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan
