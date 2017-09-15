A woman found her boyfriend on top of her daughter naked. So she stabbed him 6 times

An Ohio woman stabbed her boyfriend five times in the chest when she found him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.
No one has been arrested, but police are investigating the incident as a potential rape case, according to Cleveland.com.
The news outlet reported that in addition to stabbing her 31-year-old boyfriend in the chest five times, the mother also stabbed him in the back of his head on Tuesday.
The man told investigators he was stabbed stabbed because his girlfriend thought her daughter had feelings for him, Cleveland.com reported. The girl, however, told investigators that the 31-year-old said, “this is what it is like in the real world when you have a boyfriend,” before sexually assaulting her, according to the police report.
Both the girl and the 31-year-old were taken to the hospital.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
