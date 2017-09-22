Is it ever OK for white people to sing the N-word? This sorority is finding out

More Videos 0:04 Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon Pause 2:30 USC Hall of Fame biggest honor for Eric Norwood 2:29 Why do SC teachers quit? Low pay isn't the only reason 1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 2:39 Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why. 1:34 Watch Williams-Brice fill up for home football opener in 75 seconds 3:44 USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss 5:35 Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 4:41 Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College Video Link copy Embed Code copy

UNH sorority girls caught on Snapchat singing ‘N-Word’ during Kanye West’s ‘Gold Digger’ song Members of the Alpha Phi sorority at the University of New Hampshire were caught on Snapchat singing the 'N-Word' while Kanye West's 'Gold Digger' song played at a party. Members of the Alpha Phi sorority at the University of New Hampshire were caught on Snapchat singing the 'N-Word' while Kanye West's 'Gold Digger' song played at a party. Snapchat

