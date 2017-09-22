Is it ever OK for white people to sing the N-word? This sorority is finding out

A New Hampshire sorority has brought the issue of white people singing the N-word back into focus with a singalong video shared on social media showing members shouting the lyrics to Kanye West’s “Gold Digger.” It went viral, outrage ensued and at least one controversial media figure -- Piers Morgan -- has rushed to the sorority members’ defense.
“Don’t get angry about a bunch of white girls singing n***as, blame Kanye, and the rap industry for putting it in their songs in the first place,” Morgan’s column for the UK’s Daily Mail was titled.
The reaction to that reaction is well underway already, with opinion pieces and social media now attacking Morgan for his stance. Both Newsweek and Vibe have responded to Morgan’s column with the requisite, “No, Piers Morgan, it’s not okay” rebuttals.
Retweet this if you think that Piers Morgan should go on a tour of black neighborhoods & explain why white girls should be able to say nigga https://t.co/1UGi4ETBY3— Black Aziz Ansari (@Freeyourmindkid) September 21, 2017
The above tweet, which calls for Morgan to “go on a tour of black neighborhoods & explain why white girls should be able to say” the n-word had been retweeted almost 12,000 times as of Friday morning.
The account @YesYoureRacist, which gained notoriety as it outed white supremacists both during and after a Unite the Right rally turned violent and deadly in August, mocked Morgan with a tweet that said, “UPDATE: White man blames black man for white racism, film at 11.”
UPDATE: White man blames black man for white racism, film at 11 @piersmorgan https://t.co/2alOKbzrla— Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) September 21, 2017
But not everyone feels that way. In fact, Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of the late Malcolm X, echoed Morgan’s sentiment in an 2015 interview with the gossip site TMZ.
She said she thinks the inclusion of the word in rap lyrics “is ridiculous,” adding, “If you’re going to use it, then everybody should be able to use it, right? So, if you don’t like other people using it, then we shouldn’t use it.”
It’s a dynamic that white folks who like hip-hop have fumbled with since rappers in the ‘80s like NWA’s Eazy-E and Ice Cube began co-opting the word, that for many is a manifestation of 400 years of slavery at the hands of white men. Yelper Alex H. expressed White America’s uneasiness with that moment when you know the N-word is coming in the song you’re jamming, back in August 2009.
“Is it [okay] to say the N-word while singing along to a rap song?” was his conversation title.
He went on to further frame his existential dilemma, “Suppose I’m listening to Ice Cube in my car and singing along to it and the lyrics happen to contain the N-word. Is it okay to say it (me being a white guy)?”
After a more reasoned back-and-forth with annother Yelper named Bill M., Alex H., for his part, and before the latest storm of attention around the subject, came to the conclusion that “I guess I should just keep the windows rolled up if I happen to [be] rollin’ through Oakland.”
