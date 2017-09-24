A copperhead snake looks up at the Nature Museum in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2010. A Virginia woman was bitten by a copperhead at a LongHorn Steakhouse.
A copperhead snake looks up at the Nature Museum in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2010. A Virginia woman was bitten by a copperhead at a LongHorn Steakhouse. Chuck Burton AP FILE PHOTO
A copperhead snake looks up at the Nature Museum in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2010. A Virginia woman was bitten by a copperhead at a LongHorn Steakhouse. Chuck Burton AP FILE PHOTO

National

A woman inside a restaurant is bitten several times by a copperhead snake

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 12:55 PM

FREDERICKSBURG, Va.

A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.

Rachel Myrick tells The Free Lance-Star she was at a LongHorn Steakhouse in Spotsylvania County earlier this month when she felt a sharp pain in her left foot.

She reached down and realized she’d been bitten several times by a roughly 8-inch-long copperhead that had gotten inside the restaurant’s foyer.

Myrick says the pain was excruciating. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, where she was given antivenin.

She’s since been released but says it will likely take at least three months to fully recover.

A spokesman for LongHorn says the restaurant chain wants to provide any assistance it can to Myrick and is taking steps to prevent anything similar from happening again.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him
Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon
Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

View More Video