Here are all NFL statements issued after comments by President Trump on anthem protests

3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause

0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

2:23 Police chase in Florida runs out of gas

0:22 What we learned from USC vs. La Tech

1:41 Henry McMaster: A governor from the past?

0:51 Top 10 photos from USC win over Louisiana Tech

2:28 Muschamp breaks down what went right, wrong in 17-16 win over La Tech

0:45 Parker White, USC celebrate comeback win