Sometimes the ride to school starts by climbing into her dad’s helicopter

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:32 "There were all these ... crisp $100 bills." 2:10 Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame 0:52 Look: Clemson QB commit Trevor Lawrence in action 1:30 What's up with South Carolina's offense? 0:40 Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---' 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Arlington fourth-grader takes helicopter to school After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was spotted landing his helicopter at a high school football game in Mansfield creating a spectacle, readers informed the Star-Telegram that Sarah Jayne Frank, 10, occasionally gets brought to school in Arlington via helicopter by her father. They let us tag along for a recent ride. After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was spotted landing his helicopter at a high school football game in Mansfield creating a spectacle, readers informed the Star-Telegram that Sarah Jayne Frank, 10, occasionally gets brought to school in Arlington via helicopter by her father. They let us tag along for a recent ride. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was spotted landing his helicopter at a high school football game in Mansfield creating a spectacle, readers informed the Star-Telegram that Sarah Jayne Frank, 10, occasionally gets brought to school in Arlington via helicopter by her father. They let us tag along for a recent ride. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com