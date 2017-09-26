Tillman's widow: Don't politicize Pat in effort to divide

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 1998, file photo, Arizona Cardinals safety Pat Tillman celebrates after tackling New Orleans Saints running back Lamar Smith for a loss in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Tempe, Ariz. Marie Tillman, the widow of former NFL player and Army Ranger Pat Tillman, says that her husband's service "should never be politicized in a way that divides us." Marie Tillman released a statement to CNN after President Donald Trump retweeted an account referencing Pat Tillman and using the hashtag "Stand For Our Anthem." Trump has criticized NFL players for kneeling during "The Star-Spangled Banner." Tillman left the NFL for the Army after 9/11 and was killed by friendly fire in 2004. Roy Dabner, File AP Photo