National

Authorities: Man accused of shooting ex's mom found dead

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 7:16 AM

LIMERICK, Pa.

Authorities say a Pennsylvania man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend's mother, telling his former girlfriend that he wanted her to "feel my pain," has been found dead.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan says 30-year-old Gregory Feldman took his own life Monday night in the parking lot of a convenience store, hours after authorities posted a reward for his capture.

The Montgomery County district attorney's office had announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of Feldman.

Police say Feldman shot his ex's 48-year-old mother in the chest and neck after she turned him away from their Limerick Township home on Friday. The ex-girlfriend told a detective that Feldman later spoke to her on the phone, telling her "I wanted you to feel my pain."

Her mother is expected to survive.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him
Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon
Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

View More Video