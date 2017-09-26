hicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell dives into the crowd but is unable to catch a foul ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in St. Louis.
hicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell dives into the crowd but is unable to catch a foul ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson AP Photo
hicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell dives into the crowd but is unable to catch a foul ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson AP Photo

National

This baseball player spilled a fan's nachos trying to catch a foul ball. Then he came back.

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

September 26, 2017 8:10 AM

It was an average evening at the ballpark for one Cardinals fan, who was minding his own business, happily enjoying a plate of nachos and taking in the game with his family.

That is, until Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell flew over the fence and plunged headfirst into the man’s cheesy snack.

Russell was chasing after a foul ball, but he was so focused on the catch that he didn’t see where he was going. He tried to snatch the ball out of the air, but tripped over the fence and into a group of fans before he could grab it.

A man’s nacho platter when flying onto the field, and Russell came back with nothing but a fistful of cheese and corn chips.

“I didn’t see the fence, and collided with it, and got all nachoed up,” Russell said in an interview with the Chicago Tribune.

But that wasn’t the end of the story.

A few minutes later, Russell came running out of the Cubs dugout with a fresh plate of nachos and hand delivered it to the Cardinals fan, whom the internet promptly dubbed “Nachoman.”

“Thank you cubs and cards. Unforgettable,” said the fan on his Twitter account later that night.

“You don’t get in front of a man and his nachos,” Russell later said.

So while Nachoman may have ended the night a little bummed about the Cardinals’ eventual 10-2 loss against the Cubs, a selfie with Russell and a bright flash of cheesy online glory could make a great consolation prize.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him
Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon
Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

View More Video