The nurse was arrested protecting this unconscious reserve officer. Monday, he died.

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed. Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed. Karra Porter via Storyful

