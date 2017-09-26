He bought a buffalo chicken cheesesteak at Wawa. Then it started moving, video shows

A New Jersey man said he found live maggots “dancing” around in the buffalo chicken cheesesteak sandwich he bought from Wawa.
Chris Garcia took a video of the creatures he said he found in his sandwich of which he had already taken bites.
“I realized my sandwich and my sauce, it’s moving up the little wrap they put it in,” Garcia told NJ 101.5. “I’m like, ‘What is this?’”
Garcia said started spitting it out and then showed his mother the sandwich to be sure he wasn’t seeing things.
“She got out her camera and started recording while I went to the bathroom and starting throwing up,” Garcia told the Trentonian. “This is something you don’t expect to happen in real life. You see this in movies all the time. But you don’t actually expect to come home, sit down and eat your meal and find something like this.”
Garcia said he then returned the sandwich to the Wawa where he had purchased it only to be met with laughter from employees. He’d been ordering the same thing — a buffalo chicken cheesesteak hoagie with buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, honey mustard, spinach and pickles – for two years. Garcia said he was told he could get a new sandwich or a refund.
He opted for the refund.
“The guy at Wawa tried to make a little joke out of it,” Garcia said. “They continued serving sandwiches after we left the restaurant.”
Wawa said it conducted “a robust internal investigation” into the incident and found no reason to believe the maggots could have originated at the store.
“We believe the circumstances described in the video are highly unlikely, if not impossible to occur in our store environment,” Wawa said in a statement. “As everyone who really knows Wawa understands, including those outraged by the publishing of this unverified video, we do everything we can to make sure that our customer experience is nothing but positive, healthy and fresh, every day.”
The gas station chain said it regularly inspects stores and has “rigorous” inspections at every stage of its supply chain. Store employees are also trained in food safety.
Garcia said he went to the hospital after the incident to make sure he hadn’t experienced any adverse health impacts after eating the sandwich. He said he was given fluids and medicine to kill any parasites he may have ingested.
