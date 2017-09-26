National

Deputies: Teen shoots customs officer, then kills himself

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 8:43 PM

ORANGE PARK, Fla.

Authorities say a teen wanted on a drug warrant shot and wounded a uniformed U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer outside a Florida grocery store before killing himself.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says on social media that the shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say the CBP officer was carrying bags of groceries out of an Orange Park Publix when the 18-year-old man pulled up near the officer and fired several times. The teen then drove a short distance away and appeared to shoot himself.

The teen died at the scene. Deputies didn't immediately release his name but said he had an active arrest warrant for sale and delivery of narcotics.

The CBP officer was being treated at a nearby hospital. It wasn't immediately clear if he and the teen had previous contact.

