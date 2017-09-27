This photo provided by the Texas County Sheriff's Office in Houston, Mo., shows Briana Calderas, charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the death of Joseph Steinfeld, 17.
This photo provided by the Texas County Sheriff's Office in Houston, Mo., shows Briana Calderas, charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the death of Joseph Steinfeld, 17. The Kansas City Star via Texas County Sheriff's Office)
This photo provided by the Texas County Sheriff's Office in Houston, Mo., shows Briana Calderas, charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the death of Joseph Steinfeld, 17. The Kansas City Star via Texas County Sheriff's Office)

National

Questions remain about death of transgender teen in Missouri

By SUMMER BALLENTINE and JIM SALTER Associated Press

September 27, 2017 1:14 AM

HOUSTON, Mo.

Even as authorities in rural southern Missouri dismiss the possibility that a transgender teenager's death was a hate crime, questions remain about why the quiet 17-year-old was killed in such a ghastly manner.

Authorities identified the burned remains as those of Joseph Matthew Steinfeld Jr. That's the birth name of a transgender girl who went by the name Ally Lee Steinfeld.

The remains were found last week near the mobile home of one of the alleged killers. The body had been burned. Some of the bones were in a chicken coop. Authorities say both eyes were gouged out and Steinfeld had been stabbed in the genitals.

Steinfeld's mother says her child was living in a mobile home with all three people now charged with murder.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him
Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon
Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

View More Video