Eat at Sonic Drive-In? Your credit card info could have been stolen in reported breach

Millions of customers who have visited fast food chain Sonic Drive-In may have had their credit card information stolen, according to a report.
Sonic Corp said Tuesday that its credit card processor informed the company of unusual activity regarding credit cards used at its drive-in outlets, according to Reuters.
The breach could have affected as many as five million stolen credit and debit card accounts being, according to KrebsOnSecurity, which first reported the breach. The company issued a statement to KrebsOnSecurity stating “our guests’ information is very important to SONIC.”
“We are working to understand the nature and scope of this issue, as we know how important this is to our guests,” the statement read. “We immediately engaged third-party forensic experts and law enforcement when we heard from our processor. While law enforcement limits the information we can share, we will communicate additional information as we are able.”
Sonic has a single point-of-sales system that is used by the majority of its roughly 3,600 locations, according to Business Insider.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
