Police pulled a distraught woman off a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore to Los Angeles on Tuesday after she told the crew she could not fly with two dogs on board.
Police pulled a distraught woman off a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore to Los Angeles on Tuesday after she told the crew she could not fly with two dogs on board. David Bro Zuma Press file, 2015
Police pulled a distraught woman off a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore to Los Angeles on Tuesday after she told the crew she could not fly with two dogs on board. David Bro Zuma Press file, 2015

National

She could not fly with dogs aboard, she told crew. Police dragged her off the plane

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

September 27, 2017 11:19 AM

Southwest Airlines has apologized for an incident Tuesday in Baltimore in which police removed a woman from a flight after she complained about two dogs on board.

The woman told the flight crew she had a serious allergy to pets and could not fly with the two dogs aboard, reports NBC News. One was an emotional support animal and the other a pet. The woman did not have a medical certificate clearing her to remain aboard, the airline said.

“Our policy states that a Customer (without a medical certificate) may be denied boarding if they report a life-threatening allergic reaction and cannot travel safely with an animal on board,” said Southwest in a statment. “Our Flight Crew made repeated attempts to explain the situation to the Customer, however, she refused to deplane and law enforcement became involved.”

In the video taken by passenger Bill Domas and shared by NBC Los Angeles, two law enforcement officers board the plane and try to remove the woman. They pull her down the aisle.

“My dad has surgery tomorrow. I’m sorry, my dad has a surgery. What are you doing?” she says.

“C’mon, lady. Let’s go,” an officer replies.

The woman accuses the officers of tearing her pants, and they tell her to fix her pants and leave. An officer wraps his arms around her chest and begins dragging her down the aisle.

“Don’t touch me! I’m walking!” she shouts.

Other passengers call out to the woman to leave the plane and an officer shoves her toward the door.

“I’m a professor. What are you doing?” she asks before exiting the plane. “Geez, lady,” a passenger calls out. “Get off the plane. Make the complaint later.”

Southwest apologized for the incident in its statement.

“We are disheartened by the way this situation unfolded and the Customer’s removal by local law enforcement officers,” Southwest Airlines said. “We publicly offer our apologies to this Customer for her experience and we will be contacting her directly to address her concerns. Southwest Airlines was built on Customer Service, and it is always our goal for all Customers to have a positive experience.”

The flight, bound for Los Angeles, departed Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport about 35 minutes late, reports The Baltimore Sun.

The incident is the latest in a series of high-profile cases of passengers being forcibly removed from airline flights captured on dramatic viral videos.

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
Doris Fletcher cannot afford to pay for V.C.Summer's problems 2:34

Doris Fletcher cannot afford to pay for V.C.Summer's problems

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M 2:48

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M

Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company 3:28

Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle 3:04

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle

Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time 1:20

Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time

Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important' 1:01

Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important'

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Virginia Tech 2:38

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Virginia Tech

Henry McMaster: A governor from the past? 1:41

Henry McMaster: A governor from the past?

  • Man forced off overbooked United flight

    A passenger on a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Louisville posted a video on Facebook of another passenger being forcibly removed from the plane before takeoff at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. The passenger is dragged by his arms toward the front of the plane.

Man forced off overbooked United flight

A passenger on a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Louisville posted a video on Facebook of another passenger being forcibly removed from the plane before takeoff at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. The passenger is dragged by his arms toward the front of the plane.

Tyler and Audra Bridges/Facebook

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

View More Video