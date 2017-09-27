Dr. E. Arum, Dr. N. Jacobs AP
Dr. E. Arum, Dr. N. Jacobs AP

National

There is now a gonorrhea superbug and we can't get rid of it

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

September 27, 2017 12:47 PM

Here’s harrowing news for the sexually active: sexually transmitted diseases are getting out of control.

In its annual STD Surveillance Report, the Center for Disease Control saw a record increase in the number of infections of three sexually transmitted diseases in the U.S. -- chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.

Syphilis, in particular, is seeing massive outbreaks in places like Fresno, CA, where the disease was almost nonexistent six years ago, according to The Fresno Bee.

This is the third straight year that the rates of STDs have increased to record numbers, so that news, in itself, is no shock. And the three diseases have historically been easily treatable with a round of antibiotics.

That is beginning to change.

In July, the World Health Organization issued a warning about the global rise of drug-resistant gonorrhea.

That’s the one that produces a burning sensation and a white, yellow or green discharge in men. There were 470,000 gonorrhea cases reported in the U.S. last year, FYI.

Typically, the disease can be treated with one of several antibiotics, but the WHO is now seeing strains that have evolved to resist most commons antibiotics, NBC reports. A few are almost completely untreatable.

And those strains are becoming increasingly common.

“The bacteria that cause gonorrhea are particularly smart,” WHO’s Dr. Teodora Wi told NBC. “Every time we use a new class of antibiotics to treat the infection, the bacteria evolve to resist them.”

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
Doris Fletcher cannot afford to pay for V.C.Summer's problems 2:34

Doris Fletcher cannot afford to pay for V.C.Summer's problems

Where are the best places in 5 points to take a selfie? 0:51

Where are the best places in 5 points to take a selfie?

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle 3:04

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M 2:48

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M

Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company 3:28

Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company

Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time 1:20

Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time

Henry McMaster: A governor from the past? 1:41

Henry McMaster: A governor from the past?

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Virginia Tech 2:38

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Virginia Tech

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • HIV and AIDS: The push to stop the virus

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 12 million people in the United States are living with HIV infection, and one in eight of them don't even know they have it.

HIV and AIDS: The push to stop the virus

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 12 million people in the United States are living with HIV infection, and one in eight of them don't even know they have it.

The Mayo Clinic

Joshua Tehee, 559-441-6479, jtehee@fresnobee.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

View More Video