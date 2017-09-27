Maria’s winds and waves take this kiteboarder airborne for a helluva ride

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
Ridge View's Jibrille Fewell faces alma mater South Pointe 1:33

Ridge View's Jibrille Fewell faces alma mater South Pointe

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M? 2:48

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle 3:04

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle

Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company 3:28

Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company

Doris Fletcher cannot afford to pay for V.C.Summer's problems 2:34

Doris Fletcher cannot afford to pay for V.C.Summer's problems

Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time 1:20

Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Virginia Tech 2:38

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Virginia Tech

Where are the best places in 5 points to take a selfie? 0:51

Where are the best places in 5 points to take a selfie?

  • Maria brings spectacular kiteboarding to Outer Banks

    A Twitter video from Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, NC, shows Dimitri Maramenides catching some serious air while kiteboarding in the winds and rough waters from Hurricane Maria, now a tropical storm.

A Twitter video from Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, NC, shows Dimitri Maramenides catching some serious air while kiteboarding in the winds and rough waters from Hurricane Maria, now a tropical storm. Rick Anderson Photography/obxphotos.net
A Twitter video from Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, NC, shows Dimitri Maramenides catching some serious air while kiteboarding in the winds and rough waters from Hurricane Maria, now a tropical storm. Rick Anderson Photography/obxphotos.net

National

Maria’s winds and waves take this kiteboarder airborne for a helluva ride

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

September 27, 2017 2:39 PM

NAGS HEAD, NC

Warnings of hazardous ocean conditions associated with Hurricane Storm Maria apparently came across as an invitation to one man.

A video posted to the OBX Photos Twitter page Tuesday afternoon shows a kiteboarder in action in rather squally conditions in Nags Head.

The video, shot looking south from Jennette’s Pier, shows the kiteboarder ride toward the shore before being towed back out and catching some pretty serious air – about 8 seconds worth.

ABC11 later caught up with the man, who ended up being professional kiteboarder and Epic Kites owner Dimitri Maramenides.

The Outer Banks have been under tropical storm and storm surge warnings the past couple days as Maria churned off the coast.

Maria was downgraded from a hurricane to tropical storm briefly Tuesday afternoon, but was upgraded to a hurricane again Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service in Morehead City reported.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

View More Video