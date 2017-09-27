He was their Airbnb guest. Then they found him naked in bed with their 7-year-old, police say

They had put their 7-year-old daughter to bed earlier in the night — well before the family’s Airbnb guest returned from a wedding he was attending near their home in Minnetonka, Minn.
But 15 minutes after the family heard their guest return around midnight, the father noticed an unexpected light on in the bedroom where he had tucked in his daughter, according to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.
When the father walked into the bedroom to investigate, he says he found his daughter with her nightgown pulled up so that her stomach and underwear were visible — right next to Derrick Kinchen, their 28-year-old Airbnb guest, who was also lying in the bed.
“The defendant was naked and his penis was erect,” the father said, according to a police report obtained by the Pioneer Press.
Never miss a local story.
The father shouted at Kinchen, according to an account he gave police, and Kinchen fled with only his suit coat and wallet.
Police were called at 12:22 a.m.
Police found the suspect next door with the help of a police dog. Kinchen was attempting to hide in a partially covered fishing boat, according to charges, entirely naked except for his suit coat.
The 7-year-old victim told investigators that she woke up as Kinchen was coming into her parents’ room, where she was sleeping. He was naked — and after he whispered something in her ear, she “felt like (Kinchen) wanted her to keep a secret from her mom and dad,” according to a police report. Then Kinchen allegedly pulled down the girl’s underwear, while she tried to pull them back up.
He was allegedly asking her to touch him when the girl’s father walked into the room.
As of Wednesday, Kinchen remains in jail on $250,000 bail, facing a felony count of second-degree sexual conduct with a victim under 13, according to the Star Tribune.
Kinchen is from Michigan, the Star Tribune reports.
Airbnb has responded to the allegations by saying the site screens all hosts and guests who use the company’s services.
A spokesman for Airbnb said the company is “outraged over the reported incident.”
“The reported abhorrent behavior has no place on Airbnb and we will not tolerate it,” Airbnb spokesman Ben Breit said in a statement to the Pioneer Press. “We are focused on providing our host family with our full support, we are working with the local police to ensure they have our assistance, and we banned this user from our community. Keeping our community safe is the most important thing we do. None of our hosts should ever have to deal with anything like this.”
Comments